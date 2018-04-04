Central Texas teacher, coach loses battle with cancer

A Central Texas teacher and head coach lost his battle with cancer this morning.

Midway High School biology teacher and men's head soccer coach, Patrick Posey, had worked for Midway ISD for about 15 years.

Posey was diagnosed with a Grade IV Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer after he started getting headaches.

Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas issued the following statement:

Midway Family,

Thank you for your prayers and concern for Coach Posey. With great sadness I must inform you that Patrick passed away peacefully this morning. His earthly battle with cancer is over, and I am sure he is now kicking the soccer ball through the pearly gates of Heaven.

Coach Posey’s life influenced and affected so many individuals in the Midway community—Patrick’s current and former students, his colleagues at the middle and high schools, and Susan’s team at Hewitt Elementary. In addition, many of you have interacted with at least one or all of his sweet girls—Ashley, Emily, and Anna. Please remember the entire Posey family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We will notify you of funeral arrangements once they become available to us.