Killeen ISD will hold public meetings for school bond program

Killeen ISD is set to hold a series of public meetings tonight to provide voters with information about the proposed school construction and renovation bond program.

The bond program will appear on the May 5 ballot.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. at Roy J.Smith Middle School, 600 Brushy Creek Dr., Killeen, TX.

Wednesday night, district officials will discuss the details of the bond. The Killeen ISD school board voted unanimously to put on the May 5, ballot a $426 million bond election, with two propositions.

Proposition A is $235 million to fund the construction of a new high school, a new elementary school and upgrades throughout the district.

Proposition B is for $191 million to build new schools and to make renovations to improve campuses that are more than 50 years old.

Additional bond voter education meetings will be held on April 5, at 5:00 p.m. Early College High School, 5100 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Ft Hood, and April 9, at 6:00 p.m. at Skipcha Elementary, 515 Prospector Trail, Harker Heights TX.

For more detailed information about the bond program proposal visit http://www.killeenisdbond.org/

