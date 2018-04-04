Austin boy's family desperately looking for lost therapy dog, of - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Austin boy's family desperately looking for lost therapy dog, offering their vehicle

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Missing therapy dog (Source: Jacob and Tara Calloway) Missing therapy dog (Source: Jacob and Tara Calloway)
Missing therapy dog (Source: Jacob and Tara Calloway) Missing therapy dog (Source: Jacob and Tara Calloway)
AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) -

A family is offering their car and a $500 reward for the return of their son's lost therapy dog in Austin, according to the Austin Statesman

The parents posted on the Austin Lost and Found Pets Facebook page on Monday, offering a $500 reward and are offering their 2008 Dodge Durango. Title in hand.

The boy named Jacob Calloway suffers from autism and from seizures. 

The dog is a 4-year-old Munsta Boi and sleeps next to Jacob and alerts the family of the 12-year-old boy moves too much in his sleep. 

In the Facebook post, the parents say "He is more than a dog to us, he is a major part of our family."

If anyone has seen the dog or has information you are asked to call the family at 512-803-9892.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:52:04 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:51:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>

  • The Latest: Trump to sign order sending Guardsmen to border

    The Latest: Trump to sign order sending Guardsmen to border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:46:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:49:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...(AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly