Austin boy's family desperately looking for lost therapy dog, offering their vehicle

A family is offering their car and a $500 reward for the return of their son's lost therapy dog in Austin, according to the Austin Statesman.

The parents posted on the Austin Lost and Found Pets Facebook page on Monday, offering a $500 reward and are offering their 2008 Dodge Durango. Title in hand.

The boy named Jacob Calloway suffers from autism and from seizures.

The dog is a 4-year-old Munsta Boi and sleeps next to Jacob and alerts the family of the 12-year-old boy moves too much in his sleep.

In the Facebook post, the parents say "He is more than a dog to us, he is a major part of our family."

If anyone has seen the dog or has information you are asked to call the family at 512-803-9892.

