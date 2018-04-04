Killeen gears up for Texas Trash-off Saturday

The City of Killeen announced in a press release on Wednesday that it will participate in the Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off Saturday.

Clean up crews will consist of individuals, service groups and businesses that will remove trash and debris from roadsides, waterways, parks, and neighborhoods.

Participants will meet Saturday at 8:00 a.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E.Veterans Memorial.

Volunteers can register online at killeentexas.gov/volunteer.

