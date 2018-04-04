Complaint: Man threatens mother with knife after being told to t - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Complaint: Man threatens mother with knife after being told to turn down music

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Rakeem Mathis (Source: McLennan County Jail) Rakeem Mathis (Source: McLennan County Jail)
ELM MOTT, TX (KXXV) -

A man was arrested Tuesday for threatening his mother with a knife after she asked him to turn down his music, according to a complaint.

The complaint said that Rakeen Mathis got angry after his mother told him to turn down his music and began to verbally abuse her on March 20. He then went into the kitchen and got a knife, becoming belligerent. 

Mathis' mother and another member of the household were in a bedroom when Mathis said he was "going to kill both of them."

The complaint said that Mathis stabbed the mattress and then the wall. The knife got stuck in the wall, and the mother was able to take it away from Mathis. 

After authorities were called to the home on the 200 block of Eleanor Dr., Mathis had left. He was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:52:04 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:51:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly