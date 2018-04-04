Complaint: Man threatens mother with knife after being told to turn down music

A man was arrested Tuesday for threatening his mother with a knife after she asked him to turn down his music, according to a complaint.

The complaint said that Rakeen Mathis got angry after his mother told him to turn down his music and began to verbally abuse her on March 20. He then went into the kitchen and got a knife, becoming belligerent.

Mathis' mother and another member of the household were in a bedroom when Mathis said he was "going to kill both of them."

The complaint said that Mathis stabbed the mattress and then the wall. The knife got stuck in the wall, and the mother was able to take it away from Mathis.

After authorities were called to the home on the 200 block of Eleanor Dr., Mathis had left. He was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

