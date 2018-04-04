Traffic Alert: Stalled 18-wheelers blocking traffic on northboun - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: Stalled 18-wheelers blocking traffic on northbound I-35

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
TROY, TX (KXXV) -

According to TxDOT, stalled 18-wheelers are blocking the right lane of northbound I-35 near Big Elm Rd. near Troy. 

Expect delays and seek alternate routes. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:47:07 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

    87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:36:21 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:42:21 GMT
    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)

    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

    More >>

    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

    More >>

  • Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:41:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly