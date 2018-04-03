Baylor snaps four game skid, beats Lamar - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor snaps four game skid, beats Lamar

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball notched a 2-1 win vs. Lamar on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (14-13) only scored in one inning but it was all they needed to top the Cardinals (6-23).

Trailing 1-0 after the fourth, BU caught a break in the sixth as Shea Langeliers struck out swinging with two outs on a pitch in the dirt but the throw to first was offline. Capitalizing on the mistake, Davis Wendzel singled, Andy Thomas walked and Davion Downey hit a two-run double to put the Bears ahead.

From there, reliever Kyle Hill posted three shutout innings, taking over for starter Tyler Thomas, who tossed four one-run frames. Ryan Leckich got the first two outs of the eighth but then walked the next two, forcing BU to bring in Troy Montemayor. The closer needed two pitches to get out of the jam and shut the door in the ninth for his seventh save.

Hill (3-1) earned the win while Lamar starter Jace Campbell (0-5) took the loss, giving up two unearned runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings.

