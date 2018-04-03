Navy veteran receives mortgage-free home - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Navy veteran receives mortgage-free home

By Brooke Bednarz, Reporter
SALADO, TX (KXXV) -

A Navy veteran got the keys to a newly-renovated mortgage-free home Tuesday morning. 

Operation Homefront partnered with JPMorgan Chase to award a home in Salado to the Cowden family.

Alan Cowden III served in the Navy for four years before getting hurt. He continues to suffer from pain and PTSD.

Cowden said having this home will now allow him and his wife the chance to foster children and start a family.

"This is one of the top three things in my life: getting married, joining the military and having my military service, and then this day right here... being given a fresh start to life," Cowden said. 

Operation Homefront placed 54 military families, like the Cowdens, in homes last year. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

    •   
