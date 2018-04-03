Copperas Cove OC leaves brother and school for Lake Worth head job

Millions have watched the video, including baseball legends Deion Sanders and Chipper Jones.More >>
After more than 30 years working with his brother Jack, Tracy Welch decided to step out of the nest and become the next head football coach and athletics director at Lake Worth High School.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team's game against Texas Lutheran University scheduled for tonight, April 3rd, has been pushed back one day due to the threat of heavy rain in Central Texas.
A pair of McLennan baseball players swept the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.
The forecast for inclement heavy rain this afternoon and Wednesday is forcing changes to the McLennan Baseball schedule. McLennan's conference doubleheader with Vernon scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday has been postponed until 1 p.m. Thursday at Bosque River Ballpark in Waco.
