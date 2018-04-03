UMHB reschedules baseball due to weather

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s game against Texas Lutheran University scheduled for tonight, April 3rd, has been pushed back one day due to the threat of heavy rain in Central Texas. The game will now be played Wednesday, April 4th, at 7:00 PM at Red Murff Field on the UMHB campus.

The Cru is currently 8-16 on the season. UMHB will continue its home stand with a three-game American Southwest Conference series against U.T.-Tyler on Friday and Saturday.