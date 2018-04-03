Highlanders baseball sweeps POTW awards

A pair of McLennan baseball players swept the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week. Catcher and designated hitter Josh Breaux was named the Position Player of the Week while lefthander Grant Miller was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of March 25-31.

Breaux, a sophomore from Tomball, averaged .400 in the Highlanders’ five games last week with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs. He also recorded three walks and two runs scored.

Miller, a freshman from Round Rock, snagged his second honor in as many weeks. He pitched five innings to get the complete-game victory in the Highlanders win over Vernon. In that appearance on the mound, he allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out eight Chaparrals.