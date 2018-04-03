KISD hosts job fair for graduating seniors

KISD, Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce workforce, and the United States Army Child and Youth Services are set to host the Killeen ISD Graduating Seniors Job Fair.

On Wednesday, April 25, at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center from 10:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., seniors looking to enter the workforce can meet with employers from and around Central Texas.

The goal is to provide employment for all graduating seniors.

Space is available for on the spot interviews.

For more information contact here.

