Two women arrested for meth, cocaine during investigation for wanted man

Two women were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine while deputies were investigating a tip concerning a man wanted on felony robbery charges.
When Coryell County deputies located and arrested Austin Alambar on robbery charges, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana at his location.
Narcotics detection dog Gunner was brought to the house in Oglesby where he found numerous items. Cheif Deputy Wilcox said the items tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.
The two women in the house, Alyssa Hoskins and Korttany Hooker, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, one gram or less for each.
