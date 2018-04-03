Police looking for missing 53-year-old man

The Corsicana Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 53-year-old man.

The man, Jose Cruz Zamudio, was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of W 13th St. Police said Zamudio has a learning disability and cannot take care of himself.

Zamudio was last seen wearing the shirt in the video.

If located, please contact the Corsicana Police Department immediately by dialing 911.

