Police looking for missing 53-year-old man - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police looking for missing 53-year-old man

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Jose Cruz Zamudio (Source: Corsicana Police) Jose Cruz Zamudio (Source: Corsicana Police)
CORSICANA, TX (KXXV) -

The Corsicana Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 53-year-old man. 

The man, Jose Cruz Zamudio, was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of W 13th St. Police said Zamudio has a learning disability and cannot take care of himself. 

Zamudio was last seen wearing the shirt in the video. 

If located, please contact the Corsicana Police Department immediately by dialing 911.

