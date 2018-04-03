Missing 53-year-old man found - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Missing 53-year-old man found

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Jose Cruz Zamudio (Source: Corsicana Police) Jose Cruz Zamudio (Source: Corsicana Police)
CORSICANA, TX (KXXV) -

The Corsicana Police Department said a missing 53-year-old man has been located. 

The man, Jose Cruz Zamudio, was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of W 13th St. Police said Zamudio has a learning disability and cannot take care of himself. 

Police said Zamudio was found Tuesday afternoon. 

