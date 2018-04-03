Border Patrol seizes $1.9 million worth of drugs - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Border Patrol seizes $1.9 million worth of drugs

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
TEXAS (KXXV) -

On Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized a large load of drugs.

CBP officers made the discovery at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in a 2015 Nissan Versa driven by a 21-year-old Mexican man and resident of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The discovery came from a secondary nonintrusive canine inspection, CBP officers found 52 packages containing 92 pounds of alleged crystal methamphetamine and four packages with 10 pounds of alleged cocaine. 

"This significant seizure shows the commitment our CBP officers have in keeping these dangerous narcotics off our streets while processing traffic in a timely manner," said Port director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

The drugs have been estimated to have a street value of over $1.9 million.

The driver was arrested and the case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents. 

