TxDOT: Stalled motorhome blocking traffic on northbound I-35

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 35 heading northbound through Temple, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT said there was a report of a stalled motorhome blocking traffic on I-35 at W Avenue H.

Traffic is backed up to Belton. TxDOT expects the delay to be 30 minutes or more.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.