NAMI of Waco offers a partnership class

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Waco is offering a partnership course on the history of psychiatric treatments and the phases of accepting a mental health diagnosis, Tuesday, April 10 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

The partnership is a Texas exclusive course for family members and caregivers and mental health professionals to learn from one another. The class is thought by a family member caring for an individual living with mental health issues.

The partnership is $25 and participants will hear key points on suicide prevention, self-care, and types of mental illness and more. For more information, visit www.namiwaco.com.

