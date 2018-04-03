Lometa ISD to allow teachers to conceal carry on campus

Lometa ISD will start allowing teachers to conceal carry on campus as early as this year.

Lometa ISD Superintendent David Fischer said that the school board approved this measure last Monday during a meeting. Ten teachers on campus already have their concealed carry license and have volunteered to carry on campus.

The district is working on a training program and a security plan. Once those two things are in place, teachers will begin carrying on campus. Fischer said this could happen as early as this school year.

The initiative is entirely volunteer-based, and teachers can get their concealed carry license and get approval from the board to carry guns on campus. The volunteers will remain anonymous.

