Lometa ISD to allow teachers to conceal carry on campus - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lometa ISD to allow teachers to conceal carry on campus

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lometa ISD (Source: Google Maps) Lometa ISD (Source: Google Maps)
LOMETA, TX (KXXV) -

Lometa ISD will start allowing teachers to conceal carry on campus as early as this year.

Lometa ISD Superintendent David Fischer said that the school board approved this measure last Monday during a meeting. Ten teachers on campus already have their concealed carry license and have volunteered to carry on campus. 

The district is working on a training program and a security plan. Once those two things are in place, teachers will begin carrying on campus. Fischer said this could happen as early as this school year.

The initiative is entirely volunteer-based, and teachers can get their concealed carry license and get approval from the board to carry guns on campus. The volunteers will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • NAMI of Waco offers a partnership class

    NAMI of Waco offers a partnership class

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:33:54 GMT

    National Alliance on Mental Illness of Waco is offering a partnership course on the history of psychiatric treatments and the phases of accepting a mental health diagnosis, Tuesday, April 10 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

    More >>

    National Alliance on Mental Illness of Waco is offering a partnership course on the history of psychiatric treatments and the phases of accepting a mental health diagnosis, Tuesday, April 10 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

    More >>

  • Legalizing marijuana could help with opioid crisis, study says

    Legalizing marijuana could help with opioid crisis, study says

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-03 16:20:27 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:28:12 GMT

    Studies find that medical marijuana legalization could help offset opioid epidemic.

    More >>

    Studies find that medical marijuana legalization could help offset opioid epidemic.

    More >>

  • Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

    Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:27:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly