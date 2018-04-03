Lometa ISD to allow staff to conceal carry on campus - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lometa ISD to allow staff to conceal carry on campus

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
By Brooke Bednarz, Reporter
Lometa ISD (Source: Google Maps) Lometa ISD (Source: Google Maps)
LOMETA, TX (KXXV) -

Lometa ISD will start allowing teachers to conceal carry on campus as early as this year.

Lometa ISD Superintendent David Fisher said that the school board approved this measure last Monday during a meeting. Ten teachers on campus already have their concealed carry license and have volunteered to carry on campus. 

The district is working on a training program and a security plan. Once those two things are in place, teachers will begin carrying on campus. Fisher said this could happen as early as this school year.

"We're a rural school. We're a ways away from anybody. We're 15-20 miles from Lampasas. We're 20 miles from San Saba. We're 20 miles from Goldthwaite. We have a local police department here, and they do a wonderful job. But, we feel like the response time, by the time anybody would be able to get here to help us, it would be too late," Superintendent Fisher said. 

The only people who will know who is carrying a gun are the school board, school administration and local law enforcement.

If more staff members decide they want to conceal carry, the school board will have to approve them.

"We're first and foremost concerned about the safety of our kids and our employees," Superintendent Fisher added. "And whatever we have to do to protect our people and our students, is what we're gonna do."

