Baylor baseball falls to Texas State

No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.More >>
Baylor baseball lost a 6-1 game to Texas State on Monday night at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (13-13) were unable to solve the Bobcats (16-11-1) pitching.More >>
Texas A&M women’s golf team is in first place after 36 holes at the Bruzzy Challenge, as Aggies Maddie Szeryk and Ariana Saenz tie for the individual lead after each shooting a 2-under 142 at Maridoe Golf Club.More >>
The No. 20 McLennan Highlassies swept this afternoon’s conference doubleheader with the North Central Lady Lions at Bosque River Ballpark.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies shot 310 at the Lakeside Golf Course in Eastland, Texas, to finish in second place at the NJCAA Region V Championship.More >>
