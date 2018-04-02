Baylor baseball falls to Texas State - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor baseball falls to Texas State

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball lost a 6-1 game to Texas State on Monday night at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (13-13) were unable to solve the Bobcats (16-11-1) pitching.

Texas State jumped out in front with a two-run home run in the second and added two more in the third on three hits and a walk.

The Bobcats added a run each in the fifth and seventh, before Shea Langeliers hit a leadoff homer in the seventh that marked BU’s only run.

Texas State starter Anthony Pagano (1-0) earned the win with four shutout innings. BU starter Alex Phillips (2-1) took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts in three innings.

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 1 Villanova throttles No. 3 Michigan 79-62 for 2nd national title in 3 years

    No. 1 Villanova throttles No. 3 Michigan 79-62 for 2nd national title in 3 years

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:59:54 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:59:31 GMT

    No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.  

    More >>

    No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.  

    More >>

  • Baylor baseball falls to Texas State

    Baylor baseball falls to Texas State

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:44:06 GMT

    Baylor baseball lost a 6-1 game to Texas State on Monday night at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (13-13) were unable to solve the Bobcats (16-11-1) pitching.

    More >>

    Baylor baseball lost a 6-1 game to Texas State on Monday night at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (13-13) were unable to solve the Bobcats (16-11-1) pitching.

    More >>

  • Aggie women's golf leads Buzzy Challenge

    Aggie women's golf leads Buzzy Challenge

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:16:21 GMT
    (Source: Texas A&M University)(Source: Texas A&M University)
    (Source: Texas A&M University)(Source: Texas A&M University)

    Texas A&M women’s golf team is in first place after 36 holes at the Bruzzy Challenge, as Aggies Maddie Szeryk and Ariana Saenz tie for the individual lead after each shooting a 2-under 142 at Maridoe Golf Club.

    More >>

    Texas A&M women’s golf team is in first place after 36 holes at the Bruzzy Challenge, as Aggies Maddie Szeryk and Ariana Saenz tie for the individual lead after each shooting a 2-under 142 at Maridoe Golf Club.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly