Baylor baseball falls to Texas State

Baylor baseball lost a 6-1 game to Texas State on Monday night at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (13-13) were unable to solve the Bobcats (16-11-1) pitching.

Texas State jumped out in front with a two-run home run in the second and added two more in the third on three hits and a walk.

The Bobcats added a run each in the fifth and seventh, before Shea Langeliers hit a leadoff homer in the seventh that marked BU’s only run.

Texas State starter Anthony Pagano (1-0) earned the win with four shutout innings. BU starter Alex Phillips (2-1) took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts in three innings.