Aggie women's golf leads Buzzy Challenge

Texas A&M women’s golf team is in first place after 36 holes at the Bruzzy Challenge, as Aggies Maddie Szeryk and Ariana Saenz tie for the individual lead after each shooting a 2-under 142 at Maridoe Golf Club.

The Aggies hold a 4-shot lead over Iowa State, after shooting a 15-over 591 on the par 72 / 6,335 yard course. Texas A&M had an 11-over 299 in the first round Monday, then improved to a 4-over 298 in the afternoon round.

“We showed a lot of toughness today,” said Texas A&M head coach Trelle McCombs. “This golf course is one that can eat at you if you let it. You have to be focused on executing the plan and not deviating from the plan, and that’s exactly what the girls did today.”

Szeryk has now shot par-or-better in seven straight rounds, after a steady 70-72 showing to tie with her freshman teammate, Saenz, who shot a 73 in the first round followed by a career-best 69 on the second 18 of the day.

Freshman Amber Park shot a 77-76 to post a 9-over 153 to tie for 26th heading into Tuesday’s final round. Sophomore Courtney Dow carded a 79-75 to post a 10-over 154 and tie for 33rd. Freshman Elizabeth Caldarelli shot a 85-86 to tie for 78th with a 27-over 171. Competing as an individual, junior Chloe Velasco registered at 79-81 to tie for 59thwith a 16-over 160.