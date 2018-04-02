No injuries reported after Waco shooting - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No injuries reported after Waco shooting

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

No injuries were reported after a shooting in Waco. 

Waco police said the incident happened on the 4000 block of Homan. Police said a white Ford Mustang fired shots at a home in this location around 7:15 p.m. Monday. 

No one was injured, according to police. 

No other details were released. 

