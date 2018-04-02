No injuries reported after Waco shooting

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.More >>
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.More >>
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.More >>
The study found that infants who were given antibiotics were more than twice as likely to develop asthma, among other findings.More >>
The study found that infants who were given antibiotics were more than twice as likely to develop asthma, among other findings.More >>