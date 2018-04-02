Drivers in head-on 18-wheeler crash suffer minor injuries - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Drivers in head-on 18-wheeler crash suffer minor injuries

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
BREMOND, TX (KXXV) -

The drivers of a head-on crash just south of Bremond suffered only minor injuries. 

Officials on the scene said that a semi-truck traveling southbound crossed the median near the Highway 6 - Highway 14 split and hit another 18-wheeler head-on. 

The northbound lanes of Highway 6 are currently shut down. 

The drivers of both semi-trucks suffered minor injuries from the crash. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly