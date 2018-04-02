Drivers in head-on 18-wheeler crash suffer minor injuries

The drivers of a head-on crash just south of Bremond suffered only minor injuries.

Officials on the scene said that a semi-truck traveling southbound crossed the median near the Highway 6 - Highway 14 split and hit another 18-wheeler head-on.

The northbound lanes of Highway 6 are currently shut down.

The drivers of both semi-trucks suffered minor injuries from the crash.

