Senator Ted Cruz to host campaign event in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz will host a re-election campaign event in McLennan County on Monday. 

Sen. Cruz will talk about the strength of agriculture in our state at the Schmalreide Farm in McGregor. 

The event will start at 3:30 p.m. 

