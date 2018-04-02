'Fixer Upper' series finale to air this week

After 78 episodes across 5 seasons, Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' will air its last episode this Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The episode, called "All-American Farmhouse," centers around a wounded veteran and his girlfriend looking to convert their house into a farmhouse. Chip and Joanna reach out to the community for help raising the additional funds needed to cover the cost of the renovation.

The couple announced the final season of their show back in Septemeber.

In November, Joanna shared a sneak peak of their final reveal.

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Since the beginning of the show, the Gaines' have opened a new restaurant, created a House Flip game, partnered with Target for a new line and helped a Harvey victim rebuild her home, among many other things.

Chip and Joanna shared with People.com the sentimental story behind Magnolia, their business' name.

"One of mama and I's first dates I climbed up a magnolia tree and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom and I gave it to her," Chip told his four children.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.