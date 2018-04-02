Texas organization names Waco suspension bridge a great public space

On Monday morning, The Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association announced the historic bridge as a great public space by the state chapter's Great places in Texas program.

The Texas program is patterned after the American Planning Association's Great Places in America Program.

Six places were designated by the Texas Chapter this year.

For a list of the other five Texas locations, visit www.greatplaceintexas.com.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.