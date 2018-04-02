Texas organization names Waco suspension bridge a great public s - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas organization names Waco suspension bridge a great public space

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
Connect
And Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Waco Suspension Bridge (Source: Google Maps) Waco Suspension Bridge (Source: Google Maps)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

On Monday morning, The Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association announced the historic bridge as a great public space by the state chapter's Great places in Texas program.

The Texas program is patterned after the American  Planning Association's Great  Places in America Program.

Six places were designated by the Texas Chapter this year. 

For a list of the other five Texas locations, visit www.greatplaceintexas.com.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump calls for border legislation using 'nuclear option'

    Trump calls for border legislation using 'nuclear option'

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:46:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

    Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

    More >>

    Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

    More >>

  • Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set

    Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 13:53:45 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:37:28 GMT
    (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to locals and relatives of the victims of a fire in a multi-storey shopping cent...(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to locals and relatives of the victims of a fire in a multi-storey shopping cent...
    An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.More >>
    An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.More >>

  • Chuck E. Cheese to offer autism-friendly environment on select Sundays

    Chuck E. Cheese to offer autism-friendly environment on select Sundays

    Monday, April 2 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:10:02 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:20:05 GMT

    Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month. 

    More >>

    Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly