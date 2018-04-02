Stripes releases new limited-edition Selena cups - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Stripes releases new limited-edition Selena cups

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Starting Saturday, Stripes will be selling limited-edition Selena commemorative collectible cups across stores in Texas and Louisiana. 

Customers can purchase these cups starting at 9 a.m. on April 7 for $2.99 each, limited four per customer while supplies last. 

The company worked with Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister, to create the designs for the two cups.

"I am excited to work with Stripes again on these beautiful commemorative cups of my sister featuring Selena’s image," Suzette said. "One of the designs this year is a watercolor painting created by New York artist Santi Siguenza, and it’s also our official logo for the 2018 Fiesta de La Flor event."

A portion of the sales will go to the Selena Foundation.

You can learn more about the cups on Stripes' Facebook page.

