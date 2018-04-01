Veterans of Baylor preparing for golf tournament

The Veterans of Baylor student organization is preparing for its second annual golf tournament.

All proceeds will go toward supporting the organization's members and their families.

Veterans of Baylor is a student-run organization that seeks to provide a community for student veterans on campus.

"The bonds that I have with our veterans at Baylor are like something I've never experienced before. And I can promise you I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for that group of people," Clayton Tynes, presidents of the Veterans of Baylor organization, said.

Tynes said all are welcome to join the tournament.

The tournament is Sunday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco. The catered lunch starts at 11:30 a.m.

It is $100 per person to sign up or you can sign up as a team of four for $400.

To register, email Clayton Tynes at clayton_tynes2@baylor.edu.

For more information, click here.

