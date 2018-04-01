Texas A&M Women's Golf Heads To Bruzzy Challenge In Carrollton - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M Women's Golf Heads To Bruzzy Challenge In Carrollton

Texas A&M women's golf continues its spring season, taking to the Bruzzy Challenge at Maridoe Golf Club on April 2-3.
 
The 15-team event, hosted by North Texas, is being contested for the first time, and being played at the par 72 / 6,335-yard course that opened in July. In addition to the Aggies and the host Mean Green, the field includes teams from Boston College, BYU, Houston, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech and UTSA plus an individual from UT-Arlington.
 
Senior Maddie Szeryk, Sophomore Courtney Dow, and three freshmen, Amber Park, Ariana Saenz and Elizabeth Caldarelli, lead the Aggies' lineup into the event. Junior Chloe Velasco competes as an individual. The Aggies shot an 11-over 875 in their last tournament, the Clemson Invitational, Texas A&M's best score in three appearances on the difficult Reserve at Lake Keowee course.
 
The tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, with 36 holes Monday and the final 18 holes on Tuesday. Live scoring of the event is available on Golfstat.com.
 
METROPLEX TOURNAMENT GIVES CHANCE FOR AGGIES TO PLAY IN FRONT OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS
 
The Aggies are playing in the DFW area, where three golfers in the lineup went to high school, Maddie Szeryk and Amber Park of Allen, and Courtney Dow of Frisco, who all expect to be playing in front of family and friends this week.
 
"It makes me feel great, seeing my parents out there," said freshman Park, whose parents also attended the Trinity Forest Invitational in the fall. "My parents did their best when I was in high school, but they weren't able to come out and watch a lot. Now that I'm in college, they think it's really cool to come and watch and are really excited."
 
During A&M's fall season, the schedule sets up to play more tournaments within driving distance of College Station, but during the spring, the focus turns more towards the preparation for the SEC and NCAA Championships, which sees the Aggies travel outside their home region.
 
"We travel quite a bit in the spring, so it's not very often that my parents can see me play," said Szeryk. "It's really nice that they can come out and watch me, because they don't get a chance to do that often."
 
Even with family and friends in the gallery at Maridoe, the team still remains focused on the task on the course.
 
"I think if we all play well, we have a chance at finishing in the top three or even winning the tournament," added Szeryk. "We just have find the right combination for it."

