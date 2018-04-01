No. 12 Aggies Drop Series Finale to No. 9 South Carolina, 5-3

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 9 South Carolina, 5-3, in the series finale Sunday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Offensively, the Aggies (32-8, 5-4 SEC) were led by Tori Vidales and Sarah Hudek. Vidales went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer while Hudek was 1-for-4 with a RBI single. Keeli Milligan, Ashley Walters and Kaitlyn Alderink each recorded a hit.

In the circle, Kayla Poynter suffered the loss to move to 1-2 on the year. The freshman allowed five hits, five runs, four earned runs, five walks and six strikeouts in seven innings.

Kelsey Oh earned the win, tossing 2.1 innings of relief giving up one hit and one walk with two strikeouts to move to 9-2 on the campaign. Cayla Drotar, who started the game for South Carolina (30-6, 6-3 SEC), went 4.2 innings and gave up four hits, three runs and a walk.