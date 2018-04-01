No. 12 Aggies Drop Series Finale to No. 9 South Carolina, 5-3 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 12 Aggies Drop Series Finale to No. 9 South Carolina, 5-3

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 9 South Carolina, 5-3, in the series finale Sunday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Offensively, the Aggies (32-8, 5-4 SEC) were led by Tori Vidales and Sarah Hudek. Vidales went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer while Hudek was 1-for-4 with a RBI single. Keeli Milligan, Ashley Walters and Kaitlyn Alderink each recorded a hit.

In the circle, Kayla Poynter suffered the loss to move to 1-2 on the year. The freshman allowed five hits, five runs, four earned runs, five walks and six strikeouts in seven innings.

Kelsey Oh earned the win, tossing 2.1 innings of relief giving up one hit and one walk with two strikeouts to move to 9-2 on the campaign. Cayla Drotar, who started the game for South Carolina (30-6, 6-3 SEC), went 4.2 innings and gave up four hits, three runs and a walk.

  • SportsMore>>

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:14:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>

  • Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:06:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>

  • Texas A&M Women's Golf Heads To Bruzzy Challenge In Carrollton

    Texas A&M Women's Golf Heads To Bruzzy Challenge In Carrollton

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:41:00 GMT
    Texas A&M women's golf continues its spring season, taking to the Bruzzy Challenge at Maridoe Golf Club on April 2-3.   The 15-team event, hosted by North Texas, is being contested for the first time, and being played at the par 72 / 6,335-yard course that opened in July. In addition to the Aggies and the host Mean Green, the field includes teams from Boston College, BYU, Houston, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech and...More >>
    Texas A&M women's golf continues its spring season, taking to the Bruzzy Challenge at Maridoe Golf Club on April 2-3.   The 15-team event, hosted by North Texas, is being contested for the first time, and being played at the par 72 / 6,335-yard course that opened in July. In addition to the Aggies and the host Mean Green, the field includes teams from Boston College, BYU, Houston, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech and...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly