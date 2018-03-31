No. 7 Baylor Equestrian Shutout at Big 12, Collects Postseason Honors

No. 7 Baylor equestrian (5-8) dropped a hard fought 12-8 decision to No. 5 TCU and fell 13-7 to No. 3 Oklahoma State on Saturday at the Turning Point Ranch, hosted by the Horned Frogs in Springtown.

Baylor additionally collected five All-Big 12 selections and two Rider of the Year awards.

Rachael Davis was named the Big 12 Rider of the Year for Equitation on the Flat, while Georgia Smith was selected as the Big 12 Rider of the Year for reining.

BU finished second to TCU (7) with five All-Big 12 selections, with Gabby Conte (fences), Shannon Hogue (fences), Rachael Davis (flat), Abbi Demel (horsemanship), and Georgia Smith (reining) all collecting postseason recognition.

The OSU Cowgirls won the conference title, sweeping all four Championship MOP awards.

The TCU meet was split over the two-day event, with the teams closing out the second half on Saturday morning.

BU rallied late but was unable to pull out the comeback after trailing 7-3 through flat and horsemanship on Friday.

In flat, Rachael Davis and Grace Thiel both pulled out points, while Abib Demel notched the lone point in horsemanship for the Bears.

BU picked up the pace, just missing on a sweep of reining, good for a 4-1 finish. Charlotte Green, Carly Salter, Abbi Demel, and Georgia Smith all posted scores for the Bears, but Abby Jorgensen’s single point in a 1-4 loss for the fences unit kept the Horned Frogs out of reach.

In the OSU meet, the Bears took a tie into the break, holding even at 5-5 with the Cowgirls after fences and horsemanship.

In fences, Brittney Mirkov, Abby Jorgensen, and Madison Day posted BU points, while Charlotte Green and Clara Johnson notched two points for the Bears in horsemanship.

Moving into flat and reining, the Bears took a pair of 1-4 losses, with Madison Day (flat) and Charlotte Green (reining) posting BU’s only scores.