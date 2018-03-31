No. 15/15 Baylor Softball Swept by No. 2/3 Oklahoma to Open Big 12 Play

No. 15/15 Baylor softball (20-9, 0-3 Big 12) dropped the series finale to No. 2/3 Oklahoma (30-2, 5-0 Big 12), 4-1, with the Sooners finishing off the three-game sweep on Saturday evening at Getterman Stadium.

Gia Rodoni (12-6) held the Sooners to just four hits, but with two solo home runs and a two-out, two-RBI single for OU, the Baylor bats couldn’t provide the needed run support to pull off the upset.

The Sooners led off the game with a solo shot in the opening frame, adding a second solo HR in the fifth.

With a 2-0 lead entering the top of the seventh, the Sooners plated two more to take a 4-0 lead into the home half of the final frame.

The Lady Bears managed to scrape across their first run of the series, with Goose McGlaun beating the OU shift for her first career triple.

Facing Paige Lowary, who regularly tops the radar at 75 MPH on her fastball, the Sooners traditionally shift the left fielder into the infield and leave LF unoccupied, with hitters usually unable to catch up to the pitch.

McGlaun got her barrel through the zone, pulling one down the left field line into the corner and racing around the bases for a stand-up triple.

With Madi O’Neal entering to pinch run, Maddison Kettler bounced an RBI infield groundout that allowed O’Neal to score from third, plating BU’s first and only run of the weekend.