Central Texas churches host Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza

Helicopters dropped thousands of eggs for a huge Easter egg hunt in Killeen on Saturday.

For the past few years, Vintage Church in Harker Heights has held an Easter egg hunt. But, last year, they out-grew their usual park and were asked by the City of Killeen to hold it for them.

"Immediately said, there's no way we're big enough to be able to do this, and so that's when I reached out to these guys to help me," Stephen Martin, the Senior Pastor of Vintage Church, said.

The senior pastors of Grace Christian Center, Destiny World Outreach Center and Reach Church all located in Killeen stepped in to help.

"This is something we've wanted to do with other churches: minister to the city. There's a scripture in the Bible that talks about serving the city and it blesses the city," Mark Price, the Senior Pastor of Grace Christian Center, said.

That is when the city-wide Easter Extravaganza was created.

Thousands of families came to watch helicopters drop the eggs onto to the baseball fields behind the Killeen Community Center and have their children participate in the hunts.

"My kids now that they're more grown, I like for them to participate and help out and have fun," Lesyalie Moreno said.

The four churches collected 170,000 Easter eggs for the children to hunt.

"This is about Jesus, and it's about coming together and representing and lifting up who God is to each and every one of us," Lucas Gonzales, the Senior Pastor of Reach Church said.

"It's just a family event. We're celebrating together so that's why we came out," Alexis Gaither said.

The four churches in conjunction with the City of Killeen hope to make the Easter Egg Hunt extravaganza an annual event.

