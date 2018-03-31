No. 4 Texas A&M Edges Out No. 10 South Carolina, 10-9 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 4 Texas A&M Edges Out No. 10 South Carolina, 10-9

The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team concluded the SEC Championship with a 10-9 victory over 10th-ranked South Carolina Saturday at One Wood Farm.

The Aggies (11-6) took Equitation over Fences, 3-2, over the Gamecocks (4-10) in the first event of the day. Alex Desiderio tallied the first point for Texas A&M with a 159-125 win over Louisa Brackett. Following suit, Rebekah Chenelle topped Madison Brayman, 168-160, while Caroline Dance remained undefeated at the Championship after outscoring Lauren Fabiano, 163-151.

In Horsemanship, the Maroon & White also won the event, 3-2. Kyra Bouma opened the event with a 153 to better Quinn Brandt’s 147 and was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) for her efforts. Bailey Cook secured her 10th victory of the season after dropping Paige Stopperich, 151.5-146.5. Concluding the first half, Avery Ellis had a 152.5-127 victory over Madison Thiel to put A&M ahead, 6-4.

South Carolina rallied back in Reining to close Texas A&M’s lead, 9-8. Courtney Yohey tallied the lone point for the Aggies after defeating Bridgett White, 143.5-139.

Texas A&M clinched their 10-9 victory after winning the final event, Equitation on the Flat, 3-1. The Maroon & White rallied off three straight points with Maddie Swem’s 167-156 win over Madison Sellman and was named MOP. Desiderio dominated Lauren Fabiano, 167-144, before Brianna Peddicord bettered Lizzie van der Walde, 164-157. Rachael Hake tied Madison Brayman at 150 to keep South Carolina from forcing a tiebreaker and securing the win for the Aggies.

The Aggies return to action April 18-21 at the NCEA Championships in Waco, Texas.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Joshua beats Parker, becomes 3-belt heavyweight champion

    Joshua beats Parker, becomes 3-belt heavyweight champion

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-03-31 16:52:45 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:15:34 GMT
    (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Britain's Anthony Joshua, left, and New Zealand's Joseph Parker during the weigh in, at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Friday March 30, 2018, ahead of their world heavyweight unification title fight on Saturday.(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Britain's Anthony Joshua, left, and New Zealand's Joseph Parker during the weigh in, at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Friday March 30, 2018, ahead of their world heavyweight unification title fight on Saturday.
    Either Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker will be within one belt of becoming undisputed world heavyweight champion after they meet in a unification title fight in front of 78,000 fans at Principality Stadium.More >>
    Either Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker will be within one belt of becoming undisputed world heavyweight champion after they meet in a unification title fight in front of 78,000 fans at Principality Stadium.More >>

  • No. 4 Texas A&M Edges Out No. 10 South Carolina, 10-9

    No. 4 Texas A&M Edges Out No. 10 South Carolina, 10-9

    Saturday, March 31 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-31 22:09:08 GMT
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team concluded the SEC Championship with a 10-9 victory over 10th-ranked South Carolina Saturday at One Wood Farm. The Aggies (11-6) took Equitation over Fences, 3-2, over the Gamecocks (4-10) in the first event of the day. Alex Desiderio tallied the first point for Texas A&M with a 159-125 win over Louisa Brackett. Following suit, Rebekah Chenelle topped Madison Brayman, 168-160, while Caroline Dance remained undefeated at the Championship afte...More >>
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team concluded the SEC Championship with a 10-9 victory over 10th-ranked South Carolina Saturday at One Wood Farm. The Aggies (11-6) took Equitation over Fences, 3-2, over the Gamecocks (4-10) in the first event of the day. Alex Desiderio tallied the first point for Texas A&M with a 159-125 win over Louisa Brackett. Following suit, Rebekah Chenelle topped Madison Brayman, 168-160, while Caroline Dance remained undefeated at the Championship afte...More >>

  • No. 4 Aggies Conclude Regular Season Against West Texas A&M

    No. 4 Aggies Conclude Regular Season Against West Texas A&M

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:47:53 GMT
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team wraps up the regular season Friday at 11 a.m. with a matchup against West Texas A&M at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free. “We used to compete against them. We spent many years traveling to Canyon, Texas and back and forth. I have known their coach for a while too, so it is exciting that there are teams who are looking at our different format and are interested in it. We are excited to host them and have them...More >>
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team wraps up the regular season Friday at 11 a.m. with a matchup against West Texas A&M at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free. “We used to compete against them. We spent many years traveling to Canyon, Texas and back and forth. I have known their coach for a while too, so it is exciting that there are teams who are looking at our different format and are interested in it. We are excited to host them and have them...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly