No. 4 Texas A&M Edges Out No. 10 South Carolina, 10-9

The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team concluded the SEC Championship with a 10-9 victory over 10th-ranked South Carolina Saturday at One Wood Farm.

The Aggies (11-6) took Equitation over Fences, 3-2, over the Gamecocks (4-10) in the first event of the day. Alex Desiderio tallied the first point for Texas A&M with a 159-125 win over Louisa Brackett. Following suit, Rebekah Chenelle topped Madison Brayman, 168-160, while Caroline Dance remained undefeated at the Championship after outscoring Lauren Fabiano, 163-151.

In Horsemanship, the Maroon & White also won the event, 3-2. Kyra Bouma opened the event with a 153 to better Quinn Brandt’s 147 and was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) for her efforts. Bailey Cook secured her 10th victory of the season after dropping Paige Stopperich, 151.5-146.5. Concluding the first half, Avery Ellis had a 152.5-127 victory over Madison Thiel to put A&M ahead, 6-4.

South Carolina rallied back in Reining to close Texas A&M’s lead, 9-8. Courtney Yohey tallied the lone point for the Aggies after defeating Bridgett White, 143.5-139.

Texas A&M clinched their 10-9 victory after winning the final event, Equitation on the Flat, 3-1. The Maroon & White rallied off three straight points with Maddie Swem’s 167-156 win over Madison Sellman and was named MOP. Desiderio dominated Lauren Fabiano, 167-144, before Brianna Peddicord bettered Lizzie van der Walde, 164-157. Rachael Hake tied Madison Brayman at 150 to keep South Carolina from forcing a tiebreaker and securing the win for the Aggies.

The Aggies return to action April 18-21 at the NCEA Championships in Waco, Texas.