HEB stores closing for Easter Sunday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

HEB stores closing for Easter Sunday

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HEB stores closing for Easter Sunday (Source: HEB / Facebook) HEB stores closing for Easter Sunday (Source: HEB / Facebook)
(KXXV) -

If you need to go grocery shopping for Easter Sunday, you better get it done today. 

All HEB stores will be closed for Easter that includes curbside pickup, according to the company's website.  

All stores will be open regular time Saturday, March 31.

HEB will reopen to regular hours on Monday. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jalen Rose: Enough is enough when it comes to college pay

    Jalen Rose: Enough is enough when it comes to college pay

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:45:09 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-31 18:53:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Kansas players warm up on the court during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Kansas players warm up on the court during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.

    Count Jalen Rose among those who want players to share in some of the millions brought in by the NCAA tournament.

    More >>

    Count Jalen Rose among those who want players to share in some of the millions brought in by the NCAA tournament.

    More >>

  • K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to North for rare concerts

    K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to North for rare concerts

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:32:19 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-03-31 18:45:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...(AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

  • Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

    Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:42:20 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-03-31 18:45:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...(AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...

    Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.

    More >>

    Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly