Harrington Leads No. 12 Texas A&M Past No. 9 South Carolina, 3-0

The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated No. 9 South Carolina, 3-0, in the series opener Friday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Trinity Harrington earned her 10th win and sixth shutout of the season as the senior held the Gamecocks (29-5, 5-2 SEC) to four hits and only allowed one walk while fanning five.

The Aggies (31-7, 4-3 SEC) outhit South Carolina, 7-4, and were led by Riley Sartain, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Erica Russell and Tori Vidales each drove in a run as Vidales leads the team with 39 RBI on the season.

Cayla Drotar suffered the loss to move to 13-2 on the year. The right-hander gave up seven hits, three runs, two earned runs and walked two with a strikeout in six innings of work.

