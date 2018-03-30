No. 15/15 Baylor SB Slips in Game Two, Drops Series to No. 2/3 Oklahoma

No. 15/15 Baylor softball (20-8, 0-2 Big 12) took a 9-0 (5) loss to No. 2/3 Oklahoma (30-2, 5-0 Big 12), losing the opening series of Big 12 play to the two-time defending national champs on Friday evening at Getterman Stadium.

Regan Green (5-2) took the loss in the circle, splitting her outing over the opening 1.1 frames, before reentering in the fourth and working through the final five outs.

Goose McGlaun (1.2 innings) and Lexi Koltz (0.1 innings) made relief appearances for BU, but neither was able to contain the OU bats.

A season-high four errors, coupled with nine hits allowed the Sooners to pick up four runs in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth.

The Lady Bears were no-hit for the second time this season, with the first coming vs. then-No. 2 Florida on March 3.

The two baserunners for BU came on an OU error legged out by Carlee Wallace in the second and a hit by pitch earned by Goose McGlaun in the fifth.