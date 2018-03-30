No. 15/15 Baylor SB Slips in Game Two, Drops Series to No. 2/3 O - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 15/15 Baylor SB Slips in Game Two, Drops Series to No. 2/3 Oklahoma

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

No. 15/15 Baylor softball (20-8, 0-2 Big 12) took a 9-0 (5) loss to No. 2/3 Oklahoma (30-2, 5-0 Big 12), losing the opening series of Big 12 play to the two-time defending national champs on Friday evening at Getterman Stadium.

Regan Green (5-2) took the loss in the circle, splitting her outing over the opening 1.1 frames, before reentering in the fourth and working through the final five outs.

Goose McGlaun (1.2 innings) and Lexi Koltz (0.1 innings) made relief appearances for BU, but neither was able to contain the OU bats.

A season-high four errors, coupled with nine hits allowed the Sooners to pick up four runs in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth.

The Lady Bears were no-hit for the second time this season, with the first coming vs. then-No. 2 Florida on March 3.

The two baserunners for BU came on an OU error legged out by Carlee Wallace in the second and a hit by pitch earned by Goose McGlaun in the fifth.

    The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated No. 9 South Carolina, 3-0, in the series opener Friday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex. Trinity Harrington earned her 10th win and sixth shutout of the season as the senior held the Gamecocks (29-5, 5-2 SEC) to four hits and only allowed one walk while fanning five. The Aggies (31-7, 4-3 SEC) outhit South Carolina, 7-4, and were led by Riley Sartain, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Erica Russell and Tori Vidales each drove in...
    No. 12 Texas A&M softball returns home to the Aggie Softball Complex for a Wednesday night showdown against Lamar at 5 p.m. Zach Taylor and Tim Schnettler bring the action on SEC Network +, to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

