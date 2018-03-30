No. 15/15 Baylor SB Slips in Game Two, Drops Series to No. 2/3 Oklahoma

No. 12 Texas A&M softball returns home to the Aggie Softball Complex for a Wednesday night showdown against Lamar at 5 p.m. Zach Taylor and Tim Schnettler bring the action on SEC Network +, to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.More >>
No. 12 Texas A&M softball returns home to the Aggie Softball Complex for a Wednesday night showdown against Lamar at 5 p.m. Zach Taylor and Tim Schnettler bring the action on SEC Network +, to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.More >>
No. 15/15 Baylor softball (20-7) couldn’t match a late surge by No. 2/3 Oklahoma (29-2), dropping a 5-0 decision to open the three-game series on Thursday evening at Getterman Stadium.More >>
Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named WBCA NCAA Division I Freshman of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday.More >>