Baylor paid former football coach Briles $15M, Starr $4.5M after dismissal amid sexual assault scandals

Baylor University paid former head football coach Art Briles about $15 million and former president Ken Starr about $ 4.5 million in 2016, the year when both were dismissed amid sex assault scandal, according to a statement released by Baylor University.

That settlement figure comes from one of the school's tax filing forms from 2016.

Athletic director Ian McCaw got about $760,000 after his resignation.

Below is the complete statement by Baylor University:

Baylor stands by the unprecedented corrective actions the Board of Regents made in May of 2016, which included leadership changes within the University administration and athletic department and the acceptance of 105 recommendations to improve our processes, communication, training and response related to incidents of sexual violence within our campus community. Since that time, the University’s focus has been on successfully implementing and maintaining the 105 recommendations, which demonstrate our firm institution-wide commitment to the safety and security of our students; athletics compliance and integrity; increased training around awareness and prevention of sexual assault; implementation of Title IX best practices, including specific policies and procedures that outline reporting options, the process and rights of all parties; and the investment of significant resources in our Title IX Office and Counseling Center to provide comprehensive support services for any student in need of them. This past year, an external review from the law firmCozen O’Conner confirmed that Baylor has completed and fully implemented all 105 recommendations, and our accrediting body SACSCOC lifted the warning sanction that had previously been placed upon the institution. As we move forward, Baylor remains steadfast in our unwavering commitment to care for our students and respond appropriately to incidents of sexual violence by adhering to our policies and national best practices while working continuously to ensure a safe and healthy campus.

