Chennedy Carter Named USBWA Freshman Of The Year To Complete Sweep Of National Freshman Awards

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named USBWA Freshman of the Year, the organization announced Friday in a press conference at the Women’s Final Four inside Nationwide Arena. With the award, Carter completes a sweep of all the major national Freshman of the Year awards, having already earned Freshman of the Year awards from the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, espnW and USA Today Sports.

Carter, named the 16th All-American in program history Monday, led Division I freshmen with 22.7 points per game, while averaging 4.9 assists and shooting 44.3% from the field. Carter averaged 31.3 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, and was named to the Spokane Regional All-Tournament team.

Carter set the Texas A&M freshman record with 785 points on the season, the second-most by a player of any classification in school history. She hit two game-winning shots on the season, an off-balance jumper with 10.9 to play to beat Southern California on December 15, and a 3-pointer with 3.2 to play to knock off DePaul, 80-79 in the NCAA Second Round on March 18.

The Aggies finished the 2017-18 season with a 26-10 record, marking the program's best win total since 2013-14, and the program's seventh trip to the NCAA Sweet 16.