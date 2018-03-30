Chennedy Carter Named USBWA Freshman Of The Year To Complete Swe - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Chennedy Carter Named USBWA Freshman Of The Year To Complete Sweep Of National Freshman Awards

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named USBWA Freshman of the Year, the organization announced Friday in a press conference at the Women’s Final Four inside Nationwide Arena. With the award, Carter completes a sweep of all the major national Freshman of the Year awards, having already earned Freshman of the Year awards from the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, espnW and USA Today Sports.

Carter, named the 16th All-American in program history Monday, led Division I freshmen with 22.7 points per game, while averaging 4.9 assists and shooting 44.3% from the field. Carter averaged 31.3 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, and was named to the Spokane Regional All-Tournament team.

Carter set the Texas A&M freshman record with 785 points on the season, the second-most by a player of any classification in school history. She hit two game-winning shots on the season, an off-balance jumper with 10.9 to play to beat Southern California on December 15, and a 3-pointer with 3.2 to play to knock off DePaul, 80-79 in the NCAA Second Round on March 18.

The Aggies finished the 2017-18 season with a 26-10 record, marking the program's best win total since 2013-14, and the program's seventh trip to the NCAA Sweet 16.

  • Chennedy Carter Named AP All-American

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:02:23 GMT
    Texas A&M freshman guard Chennedy Carter was named an All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. Carter, the 16th All-American selection in Aggie women’s basketball history, is the first Texas A&M freshman to earn that distinction. Carter, the National Freshman of the Year by both espnW and USA Today Sports, led Division I freshmen with 22.7 points per game this season, while averaging 4.9 assists and shooting 44.3% from the field. Carter had an outstanding NCAA To...More >>
  • A&M's Carter makes WBCA All-Region team

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:52:41 GMT

    Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named an All-Region 2 selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, the organization announced on Thursday.

    Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named an All-Region 2 selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, the organization announced on Thursday.

  • Texas A&M WBB advances to Sweet 16

    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-03-18 21:07:23 GMT
    Freshman Chennedy Carter hit a 3 with 3.2 seconds left, capping a 37-point performance, to help Texas A&M rally from a 17-point second-half deficit and beat DePaul 80-79 in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Carter had 32 of her points after halftime and the fourth-seeded Aggies pulled off another stunning second half comeback for the second consecutive year. It was the largest comeback ever in the second round of the tournament and the fourth largest ever...More >>
