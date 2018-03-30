Highlassies corral Cisco

The No. 20 McLennan Highlassies corralled the Cisco Lady Wranglers with two dominating victories this afternoon in Cisco.

The Highlassies defeated the Lady Wranglers 14-1 in game one with Victoria Vasquez getting the win in the circle.

McLennan began the scoring with one run in the top of the first inning as Kaitlin Richards doubled and scored on a double by Emeri Eubanks.

The Highlassies added five runs in the second. Brittany Montoya singled and Breanna Heredia was hit by the pitch. Charley Avery followed with a mishandled sacrifice bunt to load the bases. Cassie Pavlas followed with a fielder’s choice that was misplayed by the Lady Wranglers. Everyone was safe and Montoya came in to score. Olivia Lantigua followed with a double to score Heredia, Avery and Pavlas. Eubanks followed with another double, scoring Lantigua.

Two more McLennan runs scored in the third. Avery was safe at first and moved to second on a Cisco error. Lantigua doubled to score Avery, and Richards singled to score Lantigua.

Cisco’s only run came in the bottom of the third as Mariah Gomez walked and came all the way around to score on a McLennan error.

The Highlassies exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh to round out the scoring. Daniella Hill singled, Zayra Olguin walked and Avery singled to load the bases. Back-to-back errors by Cisco brought all three runners in to score and put Lantigua and Pavlas on second and third, respectively. Richards then doubled to score Pavlas and Lantigua. Eubanks followed with a single to score Richards.

McLennan run-ruled Cisco 17-5 in game two with Emily Klanika getting the win in the circle.

The Highlassies scored two runs in the top of the first. Pavlas was safe at first on an error and Lantigua was hit by the pitch. Richards followed with a double, scoring Pavlas and Lantigua.

Cisco took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Vanessa Escamilla drew a lead-off walk. Kynslee Noriega single and Dionne Pierre walked, loading the bases. Escamilla scored on a single by Samantha Salazar, and Emily Martinez singled to score Noriega. Pierre then came in to score on a passed ball.

McLennan took full control of the game with 10 runs in the top of the second inning. Montoya walked, and Olguin and Avery both singled to load the bases. Pavlas also walked, bringing Montoya in to score. Lantigua singled to score Olguin and Avery. Richards then singled to score Pavlas, and Eubanks doubled to score Lantigua. Genisa Marrero-Carter singled to load the bases. Richards came in to score on a single by Montoya. Olguin then tripled to score Eubanks, Marrero-Carter and Montoya. Avery followed with a sacrifice fly to score Olguin.

The Highlassies extended the lead with a run in the third as Lantigua singled, moved to second on the walk of Richards, advanced to third on fielder’s choice by Ariana Hernandez and scored on a single by Marrero-Carter.

The Lady Wranglers scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Destiny DeLeon singled, moved to second on a ground out by Marisol Rodriguez and stole third. Escamilla was then safe at first and moved to second on a McLennan error, bringing DeLeon in to score, and Escamilla scored on a single by Noriega.

McLennan rounded out the scoring with four runs in the fifth. Hill and Maddie Warhol both walked, and Marrero-Carter was safe at first on an error to load the bases. Montoya singled to score Hill, Warhol and Marrero-Carter. Olguin drew a walk. Avery then singled to score Montoya.

The Highlassies will host North Central at 1 p.m. Monday in a makeup doubleheader.

McLennan 14, Cisco 1

McLennan 152 000 6 – 14 11 3

Cisco 001 000 0 – 1 4 3

Victoria Vasquez and Breanna Heredia. Brianne Gaska and Samantha Salazar. WP: Vasquez; LP: Gaska. Leading hitters – McLennan: Emeri Eubanks (3-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI), Cassie Pavlas (0-5, RBI), Olivia Lantigua (2-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI) and Kaitlin Richards (3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Cisco: Dionne Pierre (2-3). Record: McLennan 17-3 (13-2).

McLennan 17, Cisco 5

McLennan 2 10 1 04 – 17 14 2

Cisco 300 20 – 5 6 3

Emily Klanika, Emily Gray (4) and Kaitlin Richards. Hannah Stuart and Kynslee Noriega. WP: Klanika; LP: Stuart. Leading hitters – McLennan: Charley Avery (2-3, 2 RBI), Brittany Montoya (2-3, 4 RBI), Emeri Eubanks (1-3, 2B, RBI), Cassie Pavlas (0-4, RBI), Genisa Marrero-Carter (2-4, RBI), Olivia Lantigua (2-2, 2 RBI), Zayra Olguin (3-3, 3B, 3 RBI) and Kaitlin Richards (2-2, 2B, 3 RBI); Cisco: Kynslee Noriega (2-3, RBI), Emily Martinez (1-3, RBI), Samantha Salazar (2-3, RBI) and Vanessa Escamilla (0-2, RBI. Record: McLennan 18-3 (14-2).