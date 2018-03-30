Massive pothole causes lane closure on I-35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Massive pothole causes lane closure on I-35

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The lane will be blocked until repairs are made. (Source: KXXV) The lane will be blocked until repairs are made. (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department has blocked one lane of traffic going northbound on I-35 in Waco due to a massive pothole. The closure is near the 4th St.exit.

Traffic is backed up in the area, and drivers should find an alternate route. Workers are on the way to repair the hole.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly