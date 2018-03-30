Massive pothole causes lane closure on I-35

The lane will be blocked until repairs are made. (Source: KXXV)

The Waco Police Department has blocked one lane of traffic going northbound on I-35 in Waco due to a massive pothole. The closure is near the 4th St.exit.

Traffic is backed up in the area, and drivers should find an alternate route. Workers are on the way to repair the hole.

