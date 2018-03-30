Limestone County judge resigns after DUI charge, controversial social media post

During Burkeen's arrest in March, he said that he had created a concoction that included whiskey to help with his asthma. (Source: McLennan County Jail)

Limestone County Judge Daniel Burkeen said he is resigning May 31. Burkeen's resignation comes nearly a year after he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Burkeen released this statement:

I’m am resigning effective May 31 for a variety of reasons. One is to conclude the proceedings by the judicial commission, since I will be leaving at the end of the year anyway. This will also allow my successor to work on their own budget, and to be assisted by my executive assistant, who will be leaving at the end of the year to take the office of county clerk. I will assist the incoming judge to make the transition as smooth as possible.



I am very proud of what we have accomplished in the past 11+ years, and plan to continue to be involved in various causes in Limestone County.

According to a public reprimand, Burkeen shared a meme on his Facebook page in 2016 that showed a retired marine with the text, "Fired by Obama to please the Muslims, hired by Trump to exterminate them." The reprimand said the judge deleted the post later the same day.

When the State Commission on Judicial Conduct asked about the post, Burkeen said that the thought the meme showed an interesting contrast between the attitudes of the two presidents, and he would have never shared the post if he thought it would be taken as an endorsement of genocide.

Burkeen also said that his Facebook posts never impacted his judicial duties.

The commission concluded that Burkeen cast reasonable doubt on his ability to act impartially.

During Burkeen's arrest in March, he said that he had created a concoction that included whiskey to help with his asthma.

