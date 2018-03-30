Cinergy Entertainment to hold contest to honor teachers in Copperas Cove

Cinergy Entertainment Group announced on Friday they will hold a contest called Cinergy Heroes, which is a new community initiative that celebrates educators in Copperas Cove for all their hard work in and out of the classroom.

This initiative is honoring educators in Midland, Odessa and Copperas Cove.

Cinergy will be asking students and parents to submit a short video highlighting what makes their teacher a marvel and a hero, on Teacher Appreciation week.

The contest coincides with the opening of Avengers: Infinity Wars in theatres April 26th at all Cinergy locations.

"This will be an amazing opportunity for the community to come together and honor teachers in an exciting way. Educators are the foundation of our future, molding the minds of our young leaders, innovators, and developers. It's important to Cinergy that we support these community leaders and recognize their efforts in making a difference." said Traci Hoey, Director of Marketing, Sales, and Special Events.

Nominations will be accepted from April 1 through April 30 online, click here.

Cinergy will announce three finalists from each Cinergy market on May 7.

