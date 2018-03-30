Texas woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for voting while on p - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for voting while on probation

The 43-year-old former tax preparer hadn’t even planned on voting until her mother encouraged her to do it. (Source: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune) The 43-year-old former tax preparer hadn’t even planned on voting until her mother encouraged her to do it. (Source: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune)

By Meagan Flynn, The Washington Post March 30, 2018

If she had known it was illegal, Crystal Mason said she would have never cast a vote in the 2016 presidential election.

The 43-year-old former tax preparer hadn’t even planned on voting until her mother encouraged her to do it. She had only recently been released from federal prison for a 2012 tax fraud conviction, in which she pleaded guilty to inflating returns for her clients, her attorney, J. Warren St. John, told The Washington Post.

She was still on community supervision at the time of the election — but no one, including her probation officer, St. John said, ever told her that being a felon on supervision meant she couldn’t vote under Texas law.

Now, she’s going back to prison for casting a ballot illegally — for five years.

Mason was indicted on a charge of illegal voting in Tarrant County, Tex., last year and found guilty by State District Judge Ruben Gonzalez on Thursday, despite her protestations that she simply was not aware that she was barred from casting a ballot and never would have done it had she known.

As she told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at the time she was indicted: “You think I would jeopardize my freedom? You honestly think I would ever want to leave my babies again? That was the hardest thing in my life to deal with. Who would — as a mother, as a provider — leave their kids over voting?”

The case is yet another illustration of Texas’s zealous crackdown on voter fraud, a problem that state GOP leaders have described as “rampant” in the past but for which they have yet to provide hard proof, save for isolated cases such as Mason’s.

In a 2016 ruling rejecting Texas’s stringent voter ID law, which state lawmakers had pitched as a way to stop voter fraud, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit found only two convictions for in-person voter fraud out of 20 million ballots cast in the years before the 2011 passage of the law.

While in-person voter fraud is considered extremely rare, mail-in voter fraud is less so. In 2016, Dallas County had to sequester roughly 700 suspicious mail-in ballots for a city council race after receiving complaints from voters, who received mail-in ballots they didn’t request.

Still, after the 2016 general election, President Trump assembled a now-defunct “voter fraud commission” amid his baseless claims that millions of people voted illegally. Texas’s pursuit of in-person voter fraud reflected the Trump administration’s zeal.

In February 2017, another woman in Tarrant County, a Mexican national with a green card, was sentenced to eight years in prison after falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen on her ballot. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Rosa Maria Ortega, a mother of four, testified that she had confused the difference between rights granted to legal permanent resident and to a U.S. citizen, which a jury did not buy. She had voted as a Republican in elections in 2012 and 2014.

“This case shows how serious Texas is about keeping its elections secure, and the outcome sends a message that violators of the state’s election law will be prosecuted to the fullest,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said after Ortega was sentenced. ”

St. John said he believes that Mason’s five-year prison sentence, for what he said was an honest mistake, is a direct result of such rhetoric from Paxton’s office.

“She voted in good faith. She showed who she was. Everything was truthful,” St. John said. “Just like she said in court, ‘Why would I want to jeopardize all the work I did to get out of prison, go to the halfway house and get back to my family, if I knew voting was going to get me into prison?”

On the day of the presidential election, Nov 8., 2016, Mason arrived at her polling place to find that her name wasn’t on the voter roll, St. John said.

An election worker offered to help, he said, and presented her with a provisional ballot, which allows a person to cast a vote as long as they certify they are eligible by signing an affidavit. Small print at the top asks the voter to certify that if she is a felon, she has fully completed her sentence, including supervision or parole of any kind. Mason tried to explain to the judge that, since an election worker was helping her, she was not reading carefully, which, St. John said, failed to sway him.

Ultimately, her vote didn’t even count. Provisional ballots are subject to review, which ultimately led to an investigation of Mason.

St. John said he has already filed an appeal, hoping to keep his client out of prison so she can remain with her family. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that a “chorus of small children” waved goodbye to her as a bailiff led her back to jail, saying, “Bye-bye, Big Mama.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever vote again,” she told the news outlet after her indictment. “That’s being honest. I’ll never vote again.”

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2018/03/30/texas-woman-sentenced-5-years-prison-voting-while-probation/.

Texas Tribune mission statement

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Pulse gunman widow sobs with joy after acquittal

    The Latest: Pulse gunman widow sobs with joy after acquittal

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-03-30 17:37:34 GMT
    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-03-30 17:37:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Stanton, Davidson tee off, opening day turns into HR derby

    Stanton, Davidson tee off, opening day turns into HR derby

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-30 01:22:23 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-30 17:36:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.

    The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.

    More >>

    The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly