Rollover accident causes one to be pinned under car in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Rollover accident causes one to be pinned under car in Temple

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Temple Police Department) (Source: Temple Police Department)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A rollover accident on Friday morning sent one man to the hospital after he was pinned under the car. 

Temple police said the fire department worked to remove the victim from the crash, where a Dodge van hit several storage units around 4:51 a.m. 

The crash happened near 21st Street and Adams Avenue. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly