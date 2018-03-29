Suspect caught after manhunt near Baylor University

A Baylor University alert sent to students advised them to seek shelter after a suspect fled from Waco police. The suspect was apprehended around 11:15 p.m.

Waco Police say a male in his early 20's got into an altercation in East Waco at Carver Park Baptist Church. When he left, he hit three vehicles and a female pedestrian with his car and then drove away from the scene.

Officers found his car nearby, at the intersection of Turner and Lenox, where he had abandoned it.

Police then spotted him at University Parks Apartments off University Parks Drive and La Salle Avenue. He ran off and police chased after him. Officers got multiple calls from people living nearby, about the suspect jumping fences, crossing a creek, and jumping through backyards.

The suspect was finally caught at Outpost Apartments. He is charged with aggravated assault.

We're still working to learn the condition of the woman he hit.

An alert sent to students at 11:15 p.m. said that it was safe to resume normal activities.

