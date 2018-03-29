Bears baseball falls to Oklahoma - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bears baseball falls to Oklahoma

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
NORMAN, OK (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball lost a 4-2 series opener at Oklahoma on Thursday night at Mitchell Park. The Bears (13-10, 3-4) were no-hit through 5.2 innings, and battled to get chances to win late, but came up short against the Sooners (18-10, 4-0).

Trailing 3-0 entering the sixth inning without a hit and just two base runners to show, Baylor made a game of it. Davion Downey led off the sixth with a walk, and with two outs, scored on BU’s first hit of the game – a double by Nick Loftin.

OU got a run back in the sixth, but the Bears negated it in the eighth. Cole Haring led off with a double, and after a wild pitch, scored on a sacrifice fly by Tucker Cascadden.

In the ninth, Baylor made it very interesting. Richard Cunningham was hit by a pitch to start the innings. An out later, Davis Wendzel and Andy Thomas singled to load the bases. Unfortunately, Haring struck out and pinch-hitter Tucker Johnson did the same to leave the tying run at second and go-ahead run at first.

Sooners starter Jake Irving (5-0) earned the win, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in eight innings. Braidyn Fink earned the one-out save for his first of the season. BU starter Kyle Hill (2-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

