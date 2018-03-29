9-1-1 systems down in Hill County

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening that all 9-1-1 answering points were down in the area.

AT&T reported that it was a "HOTCOG Regional Issue."

The sheriff's office said that all 9-1-1 calls are being routed to the non-emergency line at 254-582-5313.

Officials say if you need to call 9-1-1, dial the non-emergency line and immediately select option 6.

