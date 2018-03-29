Baylor equestrian readies for Big 12 title defense - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor equestrian readies for Big 12 title defense

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor equestrian (5-6, 2-2 Big 12) is prepped and ready for the 2018 Big 12 Equestrian Championship, running March 30-31 at Turning Point Ranch in Springtown, Texas.

Baylor will look to defend its 2017 conference title, securing the program’s third conference title. BU has won the title twice in Waco (2010, 2017) and once when TCU hosted last, back in 2015.

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls will serve as the No. 1 seed after finishing the 2017-18 season with an undefeated 4-0 record in conference competition.

OSU will face No. 3 TCU in the first round on Friday morning starting at 10:00 a.m. CT, followed by second round action between TCU and No. 2 Baylor. Round-robin action will conclude on Saturday with Oklahoma State taking on Baylor.

All three Big 12 teams rank in the top seven of the NCEA Farnam team rankings. Oklahoma State sits at No. 3 nationally with a 7-3 overall record heading into the conference championship, followed by No. 5 TCU (7-7 overall, 0-4 in Big 12) and No. 7 Baylor (5-6 overall, 2-2 in Big 12).

