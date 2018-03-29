Baylor equestrian readies for Big 12 title defense

The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
Baylor baseball lost a 4-2 series opener at Oklahoma on Thursday night at Mitchell Park. The Bears (13-10, 3-4) were no-hit through 5.2 innings, and battled to get chances to win late, but came up short against the Sooners (18-10, 4-0).
No. 15/15 Baylor softball (20-7) couldn't match a late surge by No. 2/3 Oklahoma (29-2), dropping a 5-0 decision to open the three-game series on Thursday evening at Getterman Stadium.
The No. 3 Highlanders and Vernon Chaparrals split today's conference doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark. Vernon took game one 5-2 with Shane Daughety taking the loss on the mound for the Highlanders.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team split a doubleheader with Sul Ross State University Thursday evening in Alpine.
